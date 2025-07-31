WATCH — Saudi Arabia: 23 Hurt When Amusement Park Ride Snaps in Mid-Air

Twenty three people were hurt when an amusement park ride in Saudi Arabia broke in half on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Taif at the Green Mountain Park when the ride called 360 Degrees experienced a mechanical failure, the Times of India reported.

The ride is a large pendulum and it was swinging back and forth with riders strapped to it when its main pole broke in half.

Video footage shows the moments before it came crashing down, with riders enjoying themselves as bystanders watched. However, with every swing the ride went higher until at one point the pole snapped and the pendulum fell to the ground. It appeared that items of clothing or objects the riders were holding flew into the air as the ride crashed down.

As those on the ride screamed, a person in black clothing and wearing a yellow safety vest who had been sitting in a chair near the ride exited through a gate when the crash occurred:

NDTV World reported the riders were screaming and praying when the incident happened. The outlet noted witnesses said, “The ride’s pole recoiled at high speed, striking some individuals standing on the opposite side. Some people, who were still seated on the ride when it fell, were also hurt.”

Security and emergency crews rushed to the scene. Officials have since opened an investigation into what caused the ride to break apart.

“The injured were reportedly given first aid at the scene and later transported to hospitals for further treatment,” the NDTV World article said.

Meanwhile, Israel National News reported that at least three people were listed to be in critical condition.

More video footage shows emergency crews at the scene, and a Dawn News report said the park was closed for the time being:

In 2024, an Arkansas State Fair ride trapped children upside down when it malfunctioned, per Breitbart News.