WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Conference Features Children Leading Genocidal Chant

A pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, Michigan, over the weekend featured young children in keffiyehs leading the genocidal chant “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free,” calling for Israel’s destruction.

Palestinian children are repeatedly indoctrinated to hate Israel and Jews, and to expect that they will be able to destroy Israel through violence — rather than to build their own state through constructive activities.

The so-called “People’s Conference for Palestine” featured Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and a variety of radical speakers.

HonestReporting.com summarized the proceedings:

The conference was filled with panelists and keynote speakers who expressed anti-Western sentiments, spoke about “intifada” as if it were an acceptable form of protest, called for an end to Zionism, and more. The language was militarized, negative, and sought to encourage “liberation” through violence and anger. Some of the speakers are terrorists, some terror sympathizers, and many regurgitated Hamas propaganda to thousands of people, including children, attending the conference. This was not an event that promoted peace and equality between Israel and the Palestinians, but one that incited hatred and encouraged violence.

The Trump administration had said in advance that it would restrict the visas of some foreign participants in the conference due to their support for terror.

The conference represents the enduring strength of radical anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian movements in the West, which could endure long after Israel and the Palestinian leadership settle their territorial disputes in the Middle East.

