Israel Eliminates Terrorist Who Boasted of Killing Jews; Calls His Family to Confirm

Israel eliminated the Palestinian terrorist who called his parents to brag that he had murdered ten Jews on October 7, 2023, according to reports in the Israeli media on Saturday, citing Palestinian media sources.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the terrorist called his family using a dead Israeli woman’s cell phone. His father was proud of what he had done, while his mother sounded more concerned for his welfare.

The terrorist made it back to Gaza — but is now dead.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Mahmoud Afana, a Gazan terrorist who boasted of murdering ten Israelis on October 7, was killed in an Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah on Thursday, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing Palestinian reports. … Afana infiltrated Kibbutz Mefalsim and made the call to his parents while he was still in the kibbutz. “Open your WhatsApp and look at all the killed [Israelis]. Look at how many I killed with my own hands, your son killed Jews!” he was heard in the recording.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had killed Afana in remarks at the opening of his Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

He said: “We are eliminating Nukhba terrorists who played a significant role in the October 7 massacre, including the accursed terrorist who called his parents and took pride in having personally murdered 10 Israelis.”

Netanyahu added: “Now we called the family and informed it that this terrorist has been eliminated. It is a clear message that we will reach them all.”