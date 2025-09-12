UN General Assembly Passes Resolution to Establish Palestinian State* (If Hamas Leaves)

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly voted to pass a resolution Friday to establish a Palestinian State — if and when Hamas leaves power in Gaza, which is a condition the UN has no ability to enforce.

As Breitbart News reported earlier:

The so-called “New York Declaration” would recognize a Palestinian state, even though Palestinians have made no commitment to democracy, have refused to negotiate key issues with Israel, and still hold hostages in flagrant violation of international law. The text of the declaration reads like a wish list: a democratic state, elections within a year, and the release of hostages — as if Hamas would agree to these terms.

The Times of Israel reported:

One hundred and forty-two countries vote in favor of the non-binding resolution enshrining the New York Declaration, which also calls on Hamas to release all hostages and condemns the terror group’s October 7 onslaught. Joining Israel and the United States in opposing the resolution were Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga. Twelve countries abstained.

The resolution is separate from a separate meeting to declare a Palestinian state — which happens to be scheduled for September 22, coinciding with the Jewish New Year.

The U.S. has denied the Palestinian leadership permission to travel to the U.S. for the occasion, because of existing peace agreements that say clearly that a Palestinian state can only be declared as the outcome of direct negotiations with Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.