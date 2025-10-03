Israel: Greta Thunberg’s ‘Flotilla’ Did Not Contain Humanitarian Aid

The 47-boat “flotilla” to Gaza led by activists including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg did not contain any significant humanitarian aid, according to Israeli police, contrary to the activists’ earlier claims.

The revelation would explain why the activists refused offers by several countries to deliver the aid to Palestinians in Gaza rather than see the flotilla attempt to run a blockade that aims to deny weapons to Hamas.

The flotilla was intercepted on Wednesday; one ship is still continuing toward Gaza, and a new flotilla is reportedly forming in another attempt to run the blockade, even as Arab and Muslim states have joined western governments in urging Hamas to accept President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

News of the interception of Thunberg’s flotilla provoked rioting in a variety of cities around the world.

Hamas supports the flotillas, at least rhetorically; Israel alleges that the support is even more direct.

The activists argue that simply running the blockade would be worth doing, as they believe it would open corridors for more humanitarian aid to Gaza. But Israel has facilitated massive amounts of aid arriving in Gaza; much of it is stolen, by the United Nations’ own admission.

Only aid provided by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — which uses military contractors to protect its trucks — has never been looted.

