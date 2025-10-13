Hostage, Once Forced to Dig Own Grave in Tunnel, Now Free in Israeli Sunshine

Israeli Hostage Evyatar David, whom Hamas forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel, is now safely back in Israel, freed and returned as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s deal to end the war in Gaza.

As Breitbart News reported in August:

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas filmed Israeli hostage Evyatar David being forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel underneath Gaza, in a propaganda video meant to pressure the Israeli government to end the war.

…

The reason Hamas is advertising its own brutality is partly to instill fear in its Israeli audience, but also to create pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitulate to the terrorists’ demands.

Whether intentionally or not, the Hamas propaganda video also evokes photographs from the Holocaust, familiar to many Israelis, of Nazis forcing Jews to dig their own graves before shooting and murdering them.

Today, Evyatar David was one of the 20 remaining Israeli hostages returned to Israel in the deal with Hamas.

Many of the Israeli hostages appeared thin, pale, and malnourished, but were clearly happy to be home.

There are still 28 bodies of murdered hostages still awaiting transfer to Israel as part of the ceasefire deal.

Hamas took 251 hostages on October 7, 2023. Some 160 were returned in ceasefires; the rest were murdered.

