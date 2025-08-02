Hamas Video Shows Israeli Hostage Forced to Dig Own Grave

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas filmed Israeli hostage Evyatar David being forced to dig his own grave in a tunnel underneath Gaza, in a propaganda video meant to pressure the Israeli government to end the war.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Hamas and another Iranian-backed terrorist organization, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, published videos of hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslasvki, respectively, starving.

The reason Hamas is advertising its own brutality is partly to instill fear in its Israeli audience, but also to create pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capitulate to the terrorists’ demands.

Whether intentionally or not, the Hamas propaganda video also evokes photographs from the Holocaust, familiar to many Israelis, of Nazis forcing Jews to dig their own graves before shooting and murdering them.

The Times of Israel notes that the family of Evyatar David permitted the video’s release to the public:

The Hamas footage, more of which was approved by the family for publication in the course of Saturday, includes David speaking in a weak voice, in remarks likely dictated to him by his captors, and shows him digging what he says he fears will be his own grave. The video was approved for publication as US special envoy Steve Witkoff told hostages’ families that Washington supports a comprehensive Gaza ceasefire-hostage agreement and would no longer seek “piecemeal deals,” and is opposed to expanding the fighting in Gaza. The effort was complicated, he said, but he believed it would ultimately succeed.

Images of starving Palestinian children, many of them fake or misleading, have flooded the international media, though the only people confirmed to be starving are the remaining 20 or so living Israeli hostages.

