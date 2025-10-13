Trump at Knesset: ‘The Forces of Chaos, Terror’ in Middle East Are ‘Totally Defeated’

President Donald Trump declared at the Knesset on Monday morning, “the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades” are “totally defeated.”

Trump proclaimed the demise of terror organizations in the Middle East in his historic address to Israel’s unicameral parliament on the heels of Hamas terrorists agreeing last week to the first phase of his peace proposal that Israel had already accepted.

“This is now a very exciting time for Israel and for the entire Middle East, because all across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated,” Trump said.

“A new coalition of proud and responsible nations is emerging, and because of us, the enemies of all civilization are in retreat,” he added.

Trump lauded Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for Operation Rising Lion–the war with Iran in June–and touted the United States’s Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, which rendered Iranian nuclear facilities Natanz, Fordow, and Esfahan “totally inoperable.”

“My people love working with you. Loved it. They worked so well together, but many of Iran’s top terrorists, including nuclear scientists and commanders, have been extinguished from this earth,” Trump said.

He then turned to Operation Midnight Hammer, which he called a “great name.”

“So we dropped 14 bombs on Iran’s key nuclear facilities, totally, as I said, originally, obliterating them. And that’s been confirmed, and everybody understands it,” he said.

“Together, we stopped the number one state sponsor of terror from obtaining the world’s most dangerous weapons,” he continued. “And if you think about it, if we didn’t do that, and assuming we made the same deal that we have today, there’d be a dark cloud over this deal.”

