President Donald Trump went off-script during a speech to the Knesset Monday and asked for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pardoned of bribery charges.

Trump directed his request to Israeli President Isaac Herzog while speaking before the Knesset, and his words received a huge reaction from the Israeli parliament, according to the New York Post.

“Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon,” Trump said as those listening stood up and broke into applause and chants of “Bibi, Bibi!’

“By the way, that was not in the speech, as you probably know, but I happen to like this gentleman right over here,” Trump continued.

“It just seems to make so much sense. You know whether we like it or not, this has been one of the greatest wartime presidents. Cigars and champagne? Who the hell cares about that?” he stated:

In June, Trump said the State of Israel should drop corruption charges against Netanyahu, Breitbart News reported:

Netanyahu faces charges relating to petty corruption — such as receiving cigars from a friend — that supporters say are politically motivated. The cases are weak enough that even the judges suggested that prosecutors should drop at least one of the charges. Nevertheless, the trial has proceeded, with Netanyahu forced to testify even during wartime, as his critics say the trial proves that no one is above the law in Israel.

Trump’s request for Netanyahu to be granted a pardon came after he brokered the first phase of the peace deal between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, according to Breitbart News.

“It should now be clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism, and antisemitism have not worked. They haven’t worked. They’ve been a disaster. They’ve just killed. They’ve killed,” he stated, adding, “They backfired completely and totally.”

The remaining Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas as part of the peace deal were reunited with their loved ones on Monday.

THEY'RE HOME. President Donald J. Trump meets with hostage families and listens to their stories in Jerusalem. Posted by The White House on Monday, October 13, 2025

“The hostages were released as President Trump addressed the Israeli parliament, or Knesset,” the Breitbart News report said.