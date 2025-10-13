Photos: Israeli Hostages Reunite with Families

The final Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas as part of President Donald Trump’s peace deal were reunited with their families on Monday — parents, children, brothers, sisters, lovers, friends, and neighbors.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released emotional photos and videos of reunions, as did the Government Press Office (GPO).

The hostages were released as President Trump addressed the Israeli parliament, or Knesset.

