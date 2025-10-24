Tom Fletcher, Leading UN Aid Effort in Postwar Gaza, Is Long-Time Trump Critic

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator in Gaza, is profoundly anti-Israel — and seems to have a strong personal dislike of Donald Trump.

Fletcher, who is responsible for overall United Nations aid efforts in Gaza, is active on the ground in bringing aid into the territory in the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A source told Breitbart News that Fletcher is expected to play a leading role in the rebuilding effort and implementing the 20-point plan outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump in late September.

But Fletcher falsely accused Israel of creating “famine” in Gaza, and demanded a ceasefire earlier this year — one that would have left Israeli hostages in Hamas’ hands.

Fletcher also used his personal social media account on X, and his blog, to attack Trump on many occasions:

In 2017, he even suggested that the UK downgrade Trump’s visit because of his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, saying that Trump was committed to the “destruction” of the environment.

