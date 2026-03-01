President Donald Trump provided an update on Sunday regarding Operation Epic Fury, hours after the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, and killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

During his speech, Trump described Operation Epic Fury as being “one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelmingly military offensives” that the world has seen. Trump also spoke about how the “wretched and vile man,” Khamenei was dead, adding that he was “responsible for the slaughter of countless thousands of innocent people.”

“Over the past 36 hours, the United States and its partners have launched Operation Epic Fury, one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen. Nobody’s seen anything like it,” Trump shared. “We have hit hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, Iranian air defense systems. Just now, it was announced that we knocked out nine ships, plus their naval building, all in a matter of literally minutes.”

Trump also spoke about how “combat operations continue at this time in full force,” and that they would continue to go on until the military reached its objectives.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump announced on Saturday that the U.S. and Israel had launched joint strikes against Iran, with the intent to “destroy Iran’s stockpiles of missiles”:

Joint American-Israeli strikes against Iran took place over night, with U.S. President Donald Trump addressing both the nation and the people of Iran. Announcing the strikes to eliminate “imminent threats from the Iranian regime” which “directly endangers the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world”, Trump said: “A short time ago, the United States Military began major combat operations in Iran”. Iranian retaliatory strikes have been launched against Israel. The strikes are intended to destroy Iran’s stockpiles of missiles and to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s missile production industry, the President said. Most importantly, Trump said, was preventing Iranian nuclear-tipped long-range missiles from ever threatening the American mainland or America’s allies in Europe.

During his speech, Trump also spoke about how U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shared news that three U.S. service members had been killed in action, and five others had been seriously wounded.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said. “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded, and send our immense love, and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen, and sadly there will likely be more, before it ends.”