CENTCOM: Three U.S. Service Members Killed in Operation Epic Fury

Three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury in Iran, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported Sunday.

CENTCOM gave little detail of events surrounding the deaths in the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation as they were announced via a social media post.

It did mention next of kin have yet to be notified and further details will be withheld until that time, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

As Breitbart News reported, the United States launched a major military operation alongside Israeli forces against the Islamist regime in Iran on Saturday, in what is being described as one of the largest regional concentrations of “American military firepower in a generation”.

More to come…