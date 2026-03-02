U.S. Central Command announced on Monday morning the death of a fourth American military service member amid Operation Epic Fury in Iran.

CENTCOM said in a statement Monday that the service member was “seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries.”

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

Meanwhile, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were shot down on Sunday in Kuwaiti airspace amid combat with Iranian aircraft.

However, CENTCOM said that the three jets were “mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses” in an act of friendly fire. All six American aircrew ejected safely and have been recovered.

On Sunday, Central Command said that three U.S. service members had been killed in action and a further five were injured as part of Operation Epic Fury in Iran, which has been charcterized by the Pentagon as the largest regional concentration of “American military firepower in a generation”.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty,” CENTCOM said at the time.

The latest death comes amid continued fighting between the United States, Israel, and the remnants of the Islamist regime in Iran, which has continued to fight despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and much of the senior military leadership.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said that 48 senior leaders in the Iranian regime have been killed, and urged remaining officials in the military to surrender.