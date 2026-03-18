Jeremy P. Williams, the former principal of Rainier Junior/Senior High School in Columbia County, Oregon — who was already on paid administrative leave for his September comments about Charlie Kirk — is headed to prison for possessing and sharing images of child sex abuse.

Williams — a resident of Longview, Washington, who was arrested on multiple charges in September 2025 — was sentenced on Monday to over five years in prison as a result of his child sex images case, according to a report by Oregon Live.

At the time of his arrest, Williams — who has been the principal of the high school since 2022 — was already suspended for his celebratory reaction to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, as many unhinged leftists in academia were at the time.

While the former high school principal’s exact comments about Kirk were not revealed, World Net Daily noted Williams “celebrated” the horrific on-camera murder.

Late last year, authorities received automatic alerts from several social media sites after known sexually explicit images of children were traded by an internet address linked to Williams, Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said, according to Oregon Live.

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There was no indication the ex-principal had any inappropriate images of students at Rainier Junior/Senior High School, Brightbill added.

During his sentencing hearing in late February, after pleading guilty the previous month, Williams issued a brief and softly spoken apology in court, the Daily Chronicle reported.

Previously, Williams had reportedly boasted about winning awards for his erotic fiction and told authorities his writing made him popular and feel powerful with people on the internet.

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Williams has also been ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years and pay $3,000 in court fees, as well as serve 36 months of community custody after he completes his five year and one month prison sentence.