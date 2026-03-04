Nolte: Gavin Newsom Ready to Rethink ‘Military Support’ for ‘Apartheid State’ Israel

Desperate to win the growing Jew-hating vote in the Democrat Party, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is signaling that as president, he would cease military support for Israel, a country that he sees as an “apartheid state.”

During an appearance on Pod Save America, Newsom was asked, “Do you think, looking down the road, that the United States should consider maybe, you know, rethinking our military support for Israel?”

Newsom answered in the affirmative.

“It breaks my heart, because the current leadership in Israel is walking us down that path where I don’t think you have a choice about that consideration,” he said.

Newsom also lashed out at Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the corrupt leader of an apartheid state.

“He’s got his own domestic issues. He’s trying to stay out of jail. He’s got an election coming up. He’s potentially on the ropes. He’s got folks, the hard line, that want to annex the West Bank,” Newsom said, adding that some people “are talking about it appropriately as sort of an apartheid state.”

“Appropriately” as an apartheid state.

That’s not even close to true. Currently, only 73.5 percent of Israeli citizens are Jewish, while 21.1 percent are Arab, and 5.4 percent are “other.” What’s more, regardless of ethnicity, Israeli citizens all enjoy the same rights.

That is far from an apartheid state, and Newsom knows this.

This is all window dressing meant to disguise the Democrat Party’s growing antisemitism as statecraft. During the Biden years, we all witnessed how the American left rose up to openly persecute Jews on one university campus after another. Even more horrifying is that the Biden Administration allowed this by doing nothing to stop blatant civil rights violations. It was only after President Trump took office that these institutions were forced to pay a price.

And still, they call Trump a Nazi.

What’s more, the corporate media was perfectly comfortable with this academic persecution, perfectly willing to pass along blood libels in the form of Hamas propaganda as fact, and never make a Jew-hating politician like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pay a price for their open Jew hating.

What’s especially crazy is that the Democrats still win a majority of the Jewish vote.

This is something to be watched closely. The left has already normalized — at least within its party — a stench of antisemitism that would’ve seemed impossible a decade ago. The very idea that a top podcast on the left wanted Newsom to say he would rethink military support for Israel, and Newsom felt he had to agree in order to be a viable nominee for his party’s presidential election, is deeply unsettling.

Heaven help us all if Democrats ever regain national power again, but Heaven will have to especially help the Jews.

There’s a growing disease among mainstream Democrats, and there’s only one cure: electoral annihilation.