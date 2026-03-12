Cardboard Khamenei Speaks, Kind Of: Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ Issues First Written Statement

Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, released his first public statement on Thursday.

The message was read by an Iranian state newscaster with no appearance or proof of life from Khamenei, so it may do little to tamp down speculation that he is seriously injured, incapacitated, or dead.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was appointed on Monday by a rushed and heavily intimidated meeting of Iran’s Assembly of Experts to take the place of his slain father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mojtaba lacks the clerical and official credentials normally required for the top post in the Iranian theocracy, and many Iranians fear he will be little more than a puppet for the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the theocratic wing of the Iranian military. Furthermore, the nepotism of his appointment appears hypocritical for a regime founded by overthrowing a hereditary monarchy in 1979.

Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly injured in the same Israeli airstrike on February 28 that killed his father and several other family members. He has not been seen in public since before the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, although he kept a fairly low profile even before that.

Various statements from Israeli intelligence, Iranian officials, and Iranian state media suggest he has been wounded, but there is a great deal of disagreement over how serious his injuries might be. The first statement from the new supreme leader will not do much to settle these disagreements, as it took the form of a printed missive read on camera by a state television presenter, with an undated still photograph of Khamenei displayed in the background.

The tone of the message was belligerent and defiant, with more threats to attack international shipping and neighboring Arab states.

“The demand of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defense,” the statement attributed to Khamenei declared, vowing to “avenge the blood of Iranians” who have been killed in the war.

“The revenge we seek is not only for the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution,” Khamenei said, referring to the liquidation of his father. “Every member of the nation who is martyred by the enemy becomes an independent case for revenge.”

“A limited amount of this revenge has already taken place in practice. But until it reaches its complete extent, this case will remain open above all others,” he added. The statement included a specific reference to the U.S. strike that allegedly killed hundreds at a school in the city of Minab.

“Certainly the lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used,” the statement said, promising further attacks on civilian ships attempting to use the strategically vital passage.

“We will obtain compensation from the enemy,” Khamenei added. “If they refuse, we will take from their assets. If that is not possible, we will destroy an equivalent amount of their property.”

Khamenei was unapologetic for Iran’s wanton attacks on neighboring states, including previously friendly countries such as Qatar and Turkey. On the contrary, he hinted that Iran might broaden its target portfolio to bring more nations into the war.

“Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of other fronts in which the enemy has little experience and is highly vulnerable. Activating them will take place if the state of war continues and if it serves our interests,” he said.

Khamenei said other countries in the Middle East could persuade Iran to stop attacking them by shutting down bases used by American forces, which he falsely claimed were the targets of all Iranian strikes to date.

“These countries must determine their position toward those who have attacked our homeland and killed our people. I recommend they close those bases as soon as possible,” he said, hinting it was the only way to preserve Iran’s “friendship” with the Gulf Arab states.