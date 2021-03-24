NRCC Chair: ‘Republican Conference Is United’ to Take Back the House

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said the “Republican conference is united” in taking back the House during the upcoming 2022 midterms in a recent interview with the Hill.

“We’ve targeted 47 offensive opportunities that we’re going to focus on, and they include 29 Democrats in seats where President Biden lost the district or where the 2020 presidential and congressional margin was within 5 points, Emmer told the Hill.

The Minnesota Republican told the Hill the NRCC plans to lean into the Democrats by linking them to socialism, adding that Democrats will be hurt by their unwillingness to send children back to school and Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the “most unpopular thing going on in this country.”

A recent study showed not having children in schools has far more impact on their schooling and mental health. The study also found evidence pointing to the transmission rates only mirror the communities surrounding the school.

In addition, the February NRCC battleground survey showed Republicans are close to winning back the majority. Republican support is growing among independent voters as Democrats ban state voter ID requirements and refuse to reopen schools, the survey found. Talking about Pelosi’s partisan, socialist agenda also helps the Republicans.

Emmer said diversity was not a problem within the party. “The diversity is already in the party,” he told the Hill, adding he’s tired of “people trying to say the Republican Party needs to be more diverse.”

He continued:

The problem we’ve had is that I think we did a very good job of it last time. We’ve got to make sure that that diversity is reflected in our elected officials at the federal and state level. We started that process I think in a big way in the last cycle by empowering our delegations to be our chief recruitment tools and to tell us who the talent was in their states.

Emmer said the Republican civil war was overblown, and the “Republican conference is united for one thing,” which is taking back the House in the midterm elections.

The NRCC Chair told the Hill, “We aren’t beholden, our members are not beholden to corporate PACs,” going as far to say, “the only people they answer to are the people that vote for them in their districts, the people they represent in their individual districts.”

Wall Street firms paused their donations after the wake of the Capitol Hill riot in early January. As previously reported, there have been signs that show Wall Street firms are quietly looking into resuming their political donations in the coming months.