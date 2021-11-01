The Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Herschel Walker shows a massive lead in the Georgia Senate GOP primary, according to an On Message Inc. poll.

The one-time football great received 74 percent of the vote in the Republican primary. However, among respondents who identified as “conservative,” Walker received 81 percent and lowered slightly to 61 percent for respondents who identified as “moderate.” Both are far ahead of any other possible candidate.

Overall, Gary Black was the closest competitor, only six percent in the poll, giving Walker a 68 percent lead over his nearest competitor. The other candidates – Jared Craig, Kelvin King, James Nester, and Latham Saddier – had one percent in the poll.

The poll also showed that Walker has “near universal” name identification among Republican primary voters, with 74 percent favorable and only six percent unfavorable. Only 15 percent said they have “no opinion,” and six percent said they “never heard of [him].”

“The strategic implications of these findings are significant as they strongly suggest that Walker will enjoy strong party unity when he enters the general election,” the poll results noted.

The survey from On Message Inc. was conducted between October 11 and 14. The survey asked 400 likely Republican primary voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent. Shortly after Walker filed and formally announced, former President Donald Trump officially endorsed him, calling Walker “a friend, a Patriot, and an outstanding American.” Trump explained that Walker “embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia,” adding, “Walker will never let you down. He was a great football player and will be an even better U.S. Senator—if that is even possible.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has also given the former football great his endorsement as well, saying, “Herschel is the only one who can unite the party, defeat Senator [Raphael] Warnock, and help us take back the Senate.” Walker was also able to raise $3.7 million after launching his campaign only roughly five weeks before the end of the last fundraising filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The campaign claimed that, at the time, it received donations from nearly 50,000 people, which equates to an average of $100,000 of contributions per day.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.