Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) Leads Democrat Challenger in General Election Poll

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) holds a narrow lead over Democrat challenger Iowa State Sen. Liz Mathis, according to internal polling from Mathis’ campaign.

The survey, which was conducted by Public Policy Polling with 623 voters in Iowa’s second congressional district on Feb. 2-3, found that 43 percent of respondents would vote for Hinson and 42 percent would vote for Mathis in the 2022 midterm election.

When asked: “If the election for Congress were held today, would you vote for the Democratic or the Republican candidate in your District,” 45 percent of voters sided with the GOP, and 42 percent said they would vote for a Democrat. Thirteen percent of voters were unsure.

Voters are more unsure of what they think about Liz Mathis than Ashley Hinson. According to the poll, 43 percent of Iowa voters are “not sure” what their opinion is of the state senator. Thirty-two percent have a favorable opinion, and 24 percent have an unfavorable opinion.

In comparison, 39 percent of respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Hinson, and 37 percent have an unfavorable opinion. Twenty-four percent are unsure.

Thirty-nine percent of poll respondents identified as independents, 31 percent as Democrats, and 30 percent as Republicans. More poll respondents voted for Donald Trump (47 percent) in the 2020 presidential election over Joe Biden (42 percent) and or someone else (11 percent).

Hinson beat incumbent Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) in Iowa’s first congressional district in 2020 and announced her second run in October 2021. Redrawn district maps have shifted Hinson to Iowa’s second congressional district.

Polling in the previous election estimated a devastating loss for Hinson against Finkenauer. A poll for Monmouth University projected a 10 point victory for Finkenauer, but Hinson ended up winning the seat by 2.6 points, according to Real Clear Politics.