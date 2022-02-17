Report: Democrats Flee from Associating with Democrat Party, ‘Brand Is so Toxic’

Democrats across the nation are embarrassed about the perception of the Democrat Party’s growing toxicity.

The Democrat Party, which has pushed wokism, open borders, police defunding, and coronavirus mandates is specifically struggling with rural voters throughout the nation. The struggles have been reported by the Associated Press and Politico in two articles over two days, alerting Democrat Party leaders of the impending doom come November’s midterm elections.

“The trend lines in rural America are very, very bad. … Now, the brand is so toxic that people who are Democrats, the ones left, aren’t fighting for the party,” former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp told the AP.

“We’re letting Republicans use the language of the far left to define the Democratic Party, and we can’t do that,” she said about the Republicans, who by the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) internal polling, are winning the culture war.

In rural Pennsylvania, a local voter Tim Holohan told the AP the grand dislike of Democrats is momentous. “The hatred for Democrats is just unbelievable,” said Holohan, who reportedly asked his daughter to remove a Joe Biden bumper sticker from her car. “I feel like we’re on the run.”

Rural and retiring Democrat from Tennessee, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), told the AP he worries the Democrat Party is “facing extinction” in rural America. “It’s hard to sink lower than we are right now. You’re almost automatically a pariah in rural areas if you have a D after your name,” Cooper said.

The consensus from the DCCC indicates voters outside big cities are impacted by the Democrat policies of defunding the police and open borders. The DCCC report characterized the GOP’s messaging among voters as “alarmingly potent,” while Democrats were perceived as “preachy” and “judgmental,” Politico reported.

As a result, the AP characterized the alarming dilemma facing the Democrat Party as “threatening” as the 2022 midterm elections approach:

These Democrats are used to being outnumbered by the local Republican majority, but as their numbers continue to dwindle, the few that remain are feeling increasingly isolated and unwelcome in their own communities.

The AP also analyzed the nationwide county trend of just how bleak the Democrat future appears:

Barack Obama won 875 counties nationwide in his overwhelming 2008 victory. Twelve years later, Biden won only 527. The vast majority of those losses — 260 of the 348 counties — took place in rural counties, according to data compiled by The Associated Press. The worst losses were concentrated in the Midwest: 21 rural counties in Michigan flipped from Obama in 2008 to Trump in 2020; Democrats lost 28 rural counties in Minnesota, 32 in Wisconsin and a whopping 45 in Iowa. At the same time, recent Republican voter registration gains in swing states like Florida and North Carolina were fueled disproportionately by rural voters. Biden overcame rural losses to beat Trump in 2020 because of gains in more populous Democratic counties. Perhaps because of his victory, some Democratic officials worry that party leaders do not appreciate the severity of the threat.

The DCCC’s report echoed the AP’s analysis. It suggested Democrats should attempt to spin the results of Democrat policies to “correct the record” to reengage Democrats and Hispanics. The report warned that if the party speaks about off-topic agenda items, “changing the subject risks confirming suspicions.”

Democrats have seemingly taken the advice. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday began confronting inflation, the number one issue among Americans. But instead of admitting Democrat policies have fueled rising cost of living, such as huge 2021 taxpayer spending, the Democrats will focus on more spending.

“We’re having lots of discussions with individual senators to get Build Back Better moving again,” Schumer said about his plans to reduce inflation. “We’re sitting down and discussing things with Senator Manchin, and we want to hear what he has to say.”

It’s unclear what the Democrats propose to reduce inflation besides spending more taxpayer money, flooding the economy with cash, and giving handouts via the costly Build Back Better package.

Polling indicates Biden is losing among the three “Cs” – crime, coronavirus, and cost of living – all topics Americans voters highly prioritize and will vote upon coming in November. Io generic ballot midterm polling, the GOP is averaging historic margins above Democrats.

