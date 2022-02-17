Poll: Only 35 Percent Approve of Joe Biden’s Job Performance 

Only 35-55 percent of Americans approve of President Biden’s job performance, a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac revealed.

Americans also gave Biden overwhelmingly negative marks on six issues that are important midterm election indicators, according to Quinnipiac:

the Supreme Court: 40 percent approve, while 45 percent disapprove;

the response to the coronavirus: 43 percent approve, while 53 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

tensions between Russia and Ukraine: 34 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

the economy: 33 percent approve, while 61 percent disapprove;

gun violence: 24 percent approve, while 62 percent disapprove.

With Biden’s approval on managing the economy at 33 percent, Biden’s 40-year-high inflation is the top concern for Americans (27 percent). Below are the most important issues:

Inflation (27 percent) Immigration (12 percent) COVID (10 percent) Climate change (9 percent) Election laws (8 percent) Racial inequality (7 percent) Crime (7 percent) Health care (6 percent) Foreign policy (4 percent) Unemployment (2 percent) Supreme Court (1 percent)

Democrats are alerting their leadership that based on Biden’s polling numbers, their party will not fair well in the November midterms.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough suggested the electorate will vote in November based on the three “Cs”: “COVID, crime, cost of living” – all of which Biden has terrible polling numbers.

“Let’s just face it. It’s the elites, the wealthy, the people in the ivory towers… we have the luxury of being philosophical when we go into vote. The majority of Americans – they are [just] trying to get by,” Scarborough analyzed Biden’s polling. “We the elites have the luxury of looking at it from 30 thousand feet,” he added:

