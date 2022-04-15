New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers announced a historic record campaign fundraising haul of nearly $1.2 million raised so far this election cycle, as he looks to advance out of his party’s primary and unseat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) in November.

The campaign touted that Mowers, as the frontrunner, continues to set fundraising records in his bid to unseat Pappas. The Mowers campaign also noted that he became the first Republican Congressional candidate in New Hampshire history to have raised over $1.1 million at this point of the cycle.

Since he announced his congressional bid last August, the Mowers campaign raised its record haul from more than 7,200 individual donors. Since then, he has been able to receive donors from all 50 states and saw an average donation of $85.61.

In the first quarter alone, Mowers raised $340,808 from 4,248 donors. In the first three months of the year, he also saw an average donation size of $72, with 94 percent of his donations being under $100.

Compared to Mowers’ 2020 cycle, in which he narrowly lost, he was not able to raise over $1.1 million until September, only months before the election. In fact, he was only able to raise $354,484 at this point in the cycle, giving him a massive advantage over what he had in 2020.

“Matt Mowers is raising the necessary resources to defeat the Pappas-Pelosi machine in November, and it’s clear that his message is resonating with Granite Staters,” said Mowers’ Campaign Manager Parker Carey.

“While Nancy Pelosi is buying millions of dollars worth of ads to prop up Pappas’ failed campaign, grassroots conservatives from across New Hampshire and across the country are stepping up to support Matt,” Carey continued. “In November, Matt Mowers will beat Chris Pappas and take back New Hampshire’s First District.”

Mowers worked in Trump Tower during his 2016 campaign, served on former President Donald Trump’s transition team, and then was a senior White House adviser at the State Department before he ran as a Republican against Pappas in 2020. Now, Mower has successfully raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for his election and has been continuously calling out Pappas for his mistakes.

Mowers has called out Pappas for his poor voting record — voting for the Build Back Better Act, the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill — and failing Granite Staters by being blindly loyal to President Joe Biden.

He has also called on Pappas to take action against members and their spouses for profiting off corrupt insider trading practices and to condemn television ads funded by billionaire Bill Gates’ “dark money” organization which thanked him for supporting the Democrats’ radical spending packages.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.