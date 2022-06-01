Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance holds a three-point lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), according to a Wednesday USA Today Network Ohio-Suffolk University poll.

Vance — who has been endorsed by Donald Trump — leads with 42 percent, while Ryan is stuck at 39 percent. Seventeen percent of voters said they were undecided about who the next Senator from Ohio should be.

2022 OH Senate General Election Poll (R) J.D. Vance 42% (+3)

(D) Tim Ryan 39% Suffolk U Ohio Polling Accuracy

2016: Overstated Dems by 8.2 points

2018: Overstated Dems by 12 points Ohio Electorate: R+8 in 2020 (CNN)

State Sample: R36/D32/I32 (R+4)https://t.co/o1qXtte18Q — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 1, 2022

The poll sampled 500 likely Ohio midterm voters from May 22-24 with a four-point margin of error. Nearly 50 percent of those polled said they hope their vote changes the direction of President Biden’s economy. According to a Tuesday Gallup poll, only one percent said Biden’s economy is “excellent.” Eighty-five percent said Biden’s economy is “poor” or “only fair.” The Director of Suffolk University’s Political Research Center, David Paleologos, told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Vance has the momentum due to President Biden’s 40-year-high inflation. Additional polling reflects that the economy is voters’ number one concern.

“Here’s Ryan trying to emerge from the quicksand … and he’s getting drawn back into it because the problem of the economy is so ominous in Ohio,” Paleologos said.

