Congressman Peter Welch will face off against Republican nominee Gerald Malloy in the Vermont U.S. Senate general election in November.

Welch won the Democratic primary handily with 87.3 percent of the vote at the time of this writing. He was trailed by Isaac Evans-Frantz and Niki Thran, neither of whom surpassed ten percent of the vote. Over 93,000 votes have been counted in Vermont’s Democratic primary, with 92 percent reporting.

Welch has been the congressman for Vermont’s lone, at-large district since 2007 when he succeeded Bernie Sanders, who vacated the seat to become a U.S. senator.

The Republican primary was significantly more competitive, with retired U.S. Army Officer Gerald Malloy securing the nomination over competitors Christina Nolan and Myers Mermel. Thus far, 26,000 voters cast ballots in Vermont’s Republican primary, with 89 percent reporting.

Welch and Malloy will face off in the general election in November. The race will be an uphill battle for Republican Gerald Malloy, with the Democrats having a 15-point advantage in Vermont according to the Cook Political Report.

