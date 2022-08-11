Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday released her closing ad of the GOP primary, again attacking former President Donald Trump, who won Wyoming with nearly 70 percent of the vote in 2020.

Only mentioning her Wyoming opponents once and not by name, Cheney recited for two minutes and 21 seconds a diatribe focusing mostly on Trump instead of the needs of Wyoming voters. Nothing in her ad mentions priorities of Wyoming citizens such as deregulating the administrative state, fighting for federal land management reform, or securing the southern border.

In part, Cheney says in her ad:

The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is insidious. It preys on those who love their country. It is a door Donald Trump opened to manipulate Americans to abandon their principles, to sacrifice their freedom, to justify violence, to ignore the rulings of our courts and the rule of law. Nothing in our public life is more important than the preservation of the miracle given to us by God and our founding fathers. Nothing.

The ad’s release comes nearly a week after her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, cut an ad for his daughter’s campaign. The ad, which did not mention Wyoming once, also slammed Trump for being a “coward:”