Any mention of Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) makes her very angry, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told the Atlantic in a published article by Mark Leibovich on Friday.

Cheney’s anger comes after McCarthy led a vote of no confidence against her among Republican House members in May. The vote forced her to exit the third most powerful position in the GOP House caucus, the conference chair, whose responsibility it is to raise money for the party.

A few days later, Stefanik was elected Republican conference chair Friday by a secret ballot vote of 134-46. “I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair,” Stefanik said after the vote. “House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi.”

Cheney has since allied herself with the Democrats, holding hearings with them on the partisan January 6 Committee, nearly 2,000 miles from Wyoming, where she is campaigning for reelection against former President Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.

But Cheney is still upset with her old foes inside the Republican party. “It makes me really sad and it makes me really angry” when she hears a “mere mention” of McCarthy and Stefanik, Cheney admitted to the Atlantic’s Leibovich.

“It makes me realize: We have too many people in our party who don’t understand our history, who don’t understand why we take the oath, who don’t understand what our obligation is,” Cheney added.

Leibovich’s article also acknowledged Cheney “will probably lose her job on Tuesday, in large part due to her crusade against Donald Trump.” According to Brian Harnisch, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), Cheney is down 57 points among likely Republican voters. Previous polling has shown Cheney losing by 30 points, 28 points, and 22 points.

Cheney has received large donations and support from outside the state of Wyoming — establishment, uniparty figures looking to save her from defeat. The incumbent has outraised Hageman by nearly three to one. Yet Hageman has done very well with Wyoming voters, who have donated more than $1.2 million — more than four times what Wyoming voters have donated to Cheney, FEC data shows.

Breitbart News reported on Thursday that Cheney’s net worth ballooned from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020:

Notably, in 2018, Cheney’s top listed assets were Citibank ($3,000,000) and Latham & Watkins ($3,000,000). Latham & Watkins is Liz Cheney’s husband’s law firm, where Philip Perry, Cheney’s husband, has been a partner since 2017. According to Cheney’s 2020 Personal Financial Disclosure, Perry has an “equity ownership” in the firm worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000. Perry’s firm has advised a Chinese Communist Party-linked technology company named TME and Exelon Corporation. The State Department in 2019 dubbed TME a tool of the Chinese government. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2011, Exelon Corporation agreed to provide consulting and training services to an arm of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The state-owned CNNC’s president and vice president are appointed by the highest administrative position in the Government of China, the Premier of the People’s Republic of China. The CNNC supervises all facets of China’s nuclear programs.

Hageman, who has been very tough on the CCP during her campaign, has slammed Cheney for being out of touch with Wyoming voters.

“Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”