Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams received $150,000 in 2021 and 2022 as a shareholder in a mysterious “business entity” called Dream Project Partners Inc., according to financial disclosure forms and corporate records that Fox News reported.

Released in March, Abrams’ financial disclosure form lists herself as a “Board Member and Shareholder” in Dream Project Partners Inc. that has little to no online footprint. Typically, legitimate businesses or not for profits want exposure to facilitate transactions.

The disclosure form reveals she has “direct ownership interests in business entity” with itemized income of $50,000 in 2021 and $100,000 in 2022.

According to the report, the company’s online footprint is only in two places: financial disclosure and Delaware business records. The financial disclosure states she has no duties as a board member and shareholder, but the company describes itself as a “culturally competent technology platform for entrepreneurs.” The Delaware business records show Project Partners Inc. was newly created in 2021.

Abrams’ net worth increased nearly 3,000 percent since losing to Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, the Associated Press reported. When she first ran for office, her net worth was only $109,000. In March, disclosures show her net worth ballooned to $3.1 million.

Abrams’ wealth coincides with her national celebrity and absolute wish to become president of the United States after failing to admit defeat in 2018. “Do I hold it as an ambition? Absolutely,” she told CBS News.

Abrams’ wish to become president highlights her outside-of-Georgia state fundraising numbers. In July, it was reported her in-state campaign and leadership committee donations only totaled around 14 percent of nearly $50 million.

Abrams will try again to defeat Kemp in November’s gubernatorial election.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.