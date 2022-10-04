Republican outside groups in September reportedly poured massive amounts of money into swing states to reclaim the Senate by spending more than four times that of Democrat groups.

Dozens of Republican groups, which consist of super political action committees, have spent $104 million in seven Senate battleground states compared to the Democrats’ $23 million from outside groups, Reuters reported.

The swing states where Republicans have reportedly focused their cash include Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Ohio is notably absent from the list, but polling shows Republican candidate J.D. Vance has held a consistent lead over Democrat Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH).

More money could be on its way to help Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona. GOP megadonor Peter Thiel will reportedly refocus his efforts from Ohio to Arizona’s race against establishment Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Thiel and his allies have reportedly spent $12 million to defeat Kelly. Kelly and his allies have only found $6 million in outside support for the race.

While Republicans have dominated outside contributions from PACs, Democrats reportedly have the advantage with individual campaign funds. Establishment Democrat candidate Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has $7 million more than Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc. Likewise, Kelly’s campaign had a $23 million advantage over Masters in the summer, and John Fetterman, the Democrat candidate in Pennsylvania, had a $4.4 million advantage over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz at the end of June.

Republicans hope outside spending from organizations such as Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) will make up the difference. Scott’s NRSC raised $181.5 million before August and made early investments into races by spending about 95 percent of the funds. Scott said the investments are intended to define Democrat candidates early in the race to impact polling numbers and hence create momentum that excites GOP donors.