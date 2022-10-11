Trump’s Political Action Committee, Make America Great Again Inc, released an advertisement in support of Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona.

“The Biden Democrats surrendered our borders, created sky high inflation, and hired 87,000 new IRS agents to take more of your money,” the ad said before going on to remark, “Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs are with Joe Biden, not you.”

“If they win, Arizona will get more illegal immigration, more inflation, and more lost jobs,” The advertisement goes on to say. “Take our country back, secure Arizona’s future. Vote for Blake Masters and Kari Lake,” the advertisement concludes.

Both inflation and immigration have come to the forefront of the two Arizona races. The Phoenix metro area has experienced some of the highest inflation in the entire country after Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly voted for a bill that an economist from the Obama administration called the “original sin” of inflation.

Meanwhile, Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly has voted against border security measures on several different occasions. In February 2021, the Senator voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

Kelly from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces.

The Democrat incumbent has also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety.

In May of the same year, Kelly voted against border security again, this time voting against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from canceling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Kelly similarly voted against border security again in August. Kelly has voted with Joe Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time.

Despite his record, Kelly lied in his opening debate statement, falsely claiming that he has stood up to the Democratic Party and advocated for border security.

Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who has repeatedly refused to debate Republican Kari Lake, has stated that it is “ridiculous” to focus on border security in the governor’s race despite America facing an unprecedented crisis on the southern border.

