It appears Castelli is not a firm believer in the Second Amendment. A leaked email that surfaced last week from self-declared top organizer for Castelli, Brunswick Democrat Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Mann, claimed the issue of guns is an incredibly “tricky one” and that Castelli could not support a gun ban publicly because if he did, he “would absolutely lose.” The email also smears gun owners by mentioning the “base’s obsession with guns.”