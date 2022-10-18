Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is tied with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Georgia’s Senate race, a Tuesday Landmark poll found.

Warnock held 46.1 percent of the vote, compared to Walker’s 46 percent. Libertarian Chase Oliver held 3.4 percent support. Only 1.6 percent remained undecided.

The poll sampled 500 likely general election voters from October 15-17 with a 4.4 percent margin of error. Notably, the poll was taken after Friday’s debate featuring the three candidates.

When respondents were asked, “Regardless of which candidate you are voting for, who do you believe won the debate itself, Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker?”

Walker defeated Warnock 34.4 to 33 percent, with 32.6 percent being undecided.

Over 63 percent of respondents watched the debate. Thirty-three percent did not watch the debate.

The most notable exchange of the debate was on abortion when Walker highlighted Warnock’s radical record.

“He told me black lives matter,” Walker said about Warnock. “And if you think about it, Senator, in Atlanta, Georgia, there is more black babies that’s aborted than anything. If black lives matter, why are you not protecting those babies?”

“Instead of aborting those babies. Why are you not baptizing those babies?” Walker questioned.

Warnock responded the government should not be in the medical room to decide when a woman can or cannot have an abortion.

“Did he not mention that there is a baby in that room as well? And did he not mention that he is asking the taxpayer to pay for it?” Walker hit back.