Blake Masters: ‘The Whole Constitutional Republic’ Is at Stake

“The whole constitutional republic” is at stake, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters said Tuesday in an interview on Fox News.

“What’s at stake on November 8?” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany asked Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters during the interview.

“Everything, literally everything. The whole constitutional republic,” Masters responded before going on to say, “Remember, the Democrats tell us what they’re gonna do”:

“If they get a Senate Majority … bye-bye filibuster. That means Biden might be able to get his agenda through. You think one Kentanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court is bad? How about ten more by this time next year? They brag about packing the Supreme Court,” the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona remarked.

Masters went on to discuss how the Democrat party could effectively lock Republicans out of power, saying, “They brag about their plans to federalize elections. They brag about how they want to add D.C. [and] Puerto Rico as states not because they care about these places, but because they know they get two new Democrat senators for each state that they add to the union.”

Masters noted, “They’re going to continue to print trillions of dollars. They’re going to take away all of our guns.”

“This is what the left has planned for us. And so we need to send a message loud and clear in November,” Masters stated before adding, “We the American people, people in Arizona, we’re mad as hell. We’re not going to take it anymore.”

Masters will face off against Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly on November 8.

