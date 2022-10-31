Donald Trump Endorses Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Gen. Don Bolduc on Monday in New Hampshire’s Senate race.

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire,” Trump’s Truth Social announcement reads.

Gen. Bolduc, a Republican, is now tied with Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, according to the latest polls. RealClearPolitics on Sunday flipped the race to a tossup.

Trump’s statement continued, noting that Gen. Bolduc has corrected one part of his previous claims of election fraud. “He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed. He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud.”

Gen. Bolduc had stated during the GOP primary that election fraud had prevented Trump from winning the 2020 election. Upon winning the primary, Gen. Bolduc said he learned more about the 2020 election and stated the election had not been outright stolen.

“Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total,” Trump added. “His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!”

Hassan has voted for inflation-fueling, soft-on-crime, and open border policies. She voted for felons to receive coronavirus stimulus checks, the “Inflation Reduction Act,” and the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus. She has voted against Republican efforts to force a vote on an amendment to a coronavirus bill to reinstate Title 42 restrictions. Hassan has also refused to oppose the Biden administration’s “catch and release” illegal immigration policy, along with opposing Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which President Joe Biden ended.

“General Bolduc welcomes the support of President Trump and anyone who wants to change the direction of this country,” Bolduc’s spokeswoman, Kate Constantini, told the Hill. “Senator Hassan has no answers on the economic misery facing Granite Staters so she is instead obsessing about the last election, desperately trying to scare voters. General Bolduc is focused on the future, not the past.”

Gen. Bolduc has raked in endorsements. In recent weeks, he has been endorsed by Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Rand Paul, and the New England Police Benevolent Association.

The New Hampshire Senate race is one of seven Senate races that RealClearPolitics estimates as tossups. These include Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

To reclaim the Senate and have a one-seat majority, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.