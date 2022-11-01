Republicans could be on the path to flipping another U.S. Senate seat in Nevada where a new poll has challenger Adam Laxalt up five points over incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Surveying 2,000 likely Nevada voters between October 26-29, the Emerson College poll shows Adam Laxalt leading Catherine Cortez Masto 51 percent to 46 percent – a full 4-point swing for Laxalt since the last poll in September.

The Emerson College poll follows a Trafalgar Group poll that put Laxalt ahead of Cortez Masto by four points. As Breitbart News reported, Republicans have polled so well that the data analytics outlet Five Thirty-Eight has now forecasted GOP victories in both the U.S. House and Senate:

FiveThirtyEight estimated Republicans are favored to take back the Senate with 51 seats. The Senate is currently split 50/50 with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. The pollster appears to have shifted the Nevada race in favor of Republicans. Nevada Republican Adam Laxalt is challenging Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). Laxalt has led the race in 10 of the last 14 polls, with an average lead of nearly two points. Cortez Masto has outspent Laxalt by about $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

For Republicans to retake the Senate, they will have to hold onto seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin while retaking seats in Arizona, Nevada, Washington, New Hampshire, or Georgia.