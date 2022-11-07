Sarah Palin at Get Out the Vote Rally: ‘Thank You for Letting Us Crash the Party!’

Former Gov. Sarah Palin, who is running to represent Alaska’s At-Large Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was left off the invitation list of candidates to attend a Get Out the Vote Rally in Anchorage on Sunday, organized by the Alaska Republican Party. She showed up nonetheless, was greeted by boisterous applause from voters, and declared, “Thank you for letting us crash the party!”

Palin’s Republican challenger, Nick Begich, did make the list of invitees. Both Begich and Palin are vying to replace newly elected Rep. Mary Peltola (D), who is completing Rep. Don Young’s term. Young, who died in March, had occupied that seat for 49 years.

Palin is urging Alaskans to “rank the red” when they cast their ballots via the new ranked choice voting system. Thanks to that system, crafted by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) attorney, Scott Kendall, to help her retain her Senate seat, a Democrat is now representing Alaska in Congress. Sixty percent of Alaskans voted for what they believed would be a Republican agenda. Instead, Democrat Mary Peltola is in Washington, DC. Palin has repeatedly sounded the alarm about ranked choice voting, calling it “convoluted” and “confusing” and warning it would split the GOP vote. The results proved her correct.

Tuesday’s election gives Republicans a chance to grab the seat back. Palin presents the best opportunity to do so, as she has bested Begich three times in the elections leading to Tuesday’s midterm election. The trio of beatdowns she has handed Begich makes it strange that the Alaska Republican Party would choose not to invite the candidate who has the best chance at giving what the vast majority of Alaskans have indicated they want: a conservative Republican representing them in Congress.

Businessman Begich, who hails from Alaska’s prominent family of Democrats, has no record, as he has never held elected office, whereas Palin has a history of serving Alaska going back more than 30 years. She was a council member, mayor, and governor, and, of course, the vice presidential nominee running alongside the late Sen. John McCain in the 2008 election. Her resumé makes it all the more strange that the Alaska Republican Party has chosen to back Begich over Palin and deny voters an opportunity to hear from her at the rally leading up to what is widely considered the most important election of our lifetime.

With much at stake in the nation, Palin shared the advertisement on social media, including her intentions to attend the rally minus invite. “See you there” was not a taunt; she showed up:

The former governor received an exuberant welcome from the audience upon being introduced by emcee Rick Rydell, who for years had the number one radio talk show in Alaska and who now works in the state’s Department of Fish and Game. He paid homage to her fish and game policies as governor.

Palin took the mic, saying to Rydell, “Rick, thank you for letting us crash the party!” and the crowd exploded again.

Palin centered her address around unity, telling Alaskans, “United we stand and divided we fall. And I thank you for understanding that, and that’s what this is all about today.”

She then thanked them for “being united against the status quo.”

“The rest of the country is looking at Alaska,” she said. “They know what it is that we have to offer in terms of solvency and sovereignty for our nation.”

Palin also reminded the crowd of the importance of “having access to our resources in order to supply the rest of the U.S.–Alaska’s interest first.” In stark contrast to President Joe Biden, who vowed on Sunday in New York that there will be “no more drilling,” Palin said, “It’s all about drill, baby, drill!”

Palin wrapped things up with a passionate call for unity among Republicans, a timely message in light of the fact that there was an effort to freeze her out of the event. “Republicans, come on! Let’s get it together. Let’s get along … and put the red back in office.”

Alaska voters at the rally had plenty to say about where they plan to place their vote.

For example, a young man named Kyle, said, “I’m voting for Sarah because she’s been fighting for Alaska her whole public career. She’s not afraid to put herself on the line. She’s not afraid of criticism. And she knows exactly who she’s fighting for and … has Alaska always on her mind.”

One particularly energetic woman stated, “I really support her wholeheartedly–from Hong Kong to Alaska!”

“I am voting for Sarah because I know she is going to fight for us, and we know what we’re getting. She is honest, and she loves Alaska and will support our interests,” Rebecca said.

One gentleman said, “I’m voting for Sarah number one,” then added, “Nicky number two.”

A couple of attendees indicated they are voting for Palin simply because “she’s the best.”

More video comments here and here.

It is not likely many candidates would show up at a rally to which they were purposely not invited, but Palin had the boldness to buck the Party to give the voters what all voters want: a chance to hear from all the candidates before going to the polls.