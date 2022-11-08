Charlie Crist: Ron DeSantis Is the ‘Most Dangerous and Extreme Candidate’

Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) deemed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) the “most dangerous and extreme candidate” ahead of Election Day.

The Democrat re-upped his anti-DeSantis rhetoric ahead of the election, describing the popular Republican governor as “the most dangerous and extreme candidate in this country.” It remains unclear which policies, precisely, — from protecting children from woke indoctrination in schools to standing up against vaccine mandates — Crist considers to be the most “dangerous.”

“It’s our responsibility to make sure he doesn’t get 4 more years,” Crist added:

The Democrat’s statement is reminiscent of the warning he issued in August, deeming DeSantis “the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump.”

“Victory will only be possible if we show up in large numbers,” he added:

We’re going to go up against the biggest threat to democracy we’ve seen since Trump: Ron DeSantis. Victory will only be possible if we show up in large numbers, can you retweet this to help me reach 160K followers before the election on Tuesday? — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) August 22, 2022

That same month, Crist insulted millions of Floridians, contending that they have “hate” in their heart for supporting the governor.

“Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him, and I don’t want your vote,” he stated at the time.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats. Good independents. Good Republicans. Unify with this ticket,” he added — a great irony, given his praise of President Biden, who insulted millions of Americans across the country during his angry anti-MAGA tirade:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” Crist said of Biden. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it”:

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #GOTV (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

The final RealClearPolitics (RCP) tally shows DeSantis leading Crist in the polls by double digits.