Los Angeles Mayor Race Too Close to Call, Could Take Two Weeks

Billionaire Rick Caruso has an early lead against Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race that remains too close to call.

With 28 percent of the vote in on Tuesday night, Rick Caruso has 50.2 percent of the vote versus Karen Bass at 49.7 percent. The race will likely not be called on election night and could potentially take up to two weeks when factoring in mail-in votes.

Rick Caruso spoke to his supporters on Tuesday night where he thanked them for their enthusiasm while pleading for their patience.

“I’m happy to say we’re starting out strong and we’re a couple of thousand votes ahead,” he told the cheering crowds.

Caruso also thanked his family and the people of Los Angeles for being a community that rallied around him.

The notoriously liberal rich elite of Los Angeles began shifting their tune on the issue of violent crime this past year after several violent confrontations in wealthy neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, leading to the rise of billionaire Rick Caruso. As Breitbart News reported, several celebrities have found themselves in near-violent or all-out violent altercations in recent months:

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming. Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Von D had also recently announced that she would be leaving California and moving to Indiana part-time due to the state’s “tyrannical government overreach.” That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

Rick Caruso has spent an estimated $100 million in the fight against Karen Bass, which has reportedly yielded tremendous results, according to various political experts, who believe the outsider may have a shot at winning the election.

“Caruso has erased a double-digit deficit with Bass in the final weeks of the most expensive mayor’s contest in city history,” noted Politico.

“The most likely culprit in the turnaround is money. Lots of it. Caruso has blanketed the airwaves in one of the most expensive media markets in the U.S., spending more than $81 million compared to $11 million by Bass,” it added.