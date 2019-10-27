Al-Baghdadi ‘Died Like a Dog’; ‘Whimpering, Crying, Screaming All the Way’

Trump’s unusual vivid description of the battle at Baghdadi’s hideout — in which no U.S. or allied personnel were killed or even injured — sought to portray Baghdadi as a coward who “died like a dog,” evil to the very last.

Trump related Baghdadi’s final moments in an address to the nation:

He died after running into a dead-end tunnel “whimpering, and crying, and screaming all the way.

The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering, or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house, and are uninjured.

The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death.

He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down.

He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children.

His body was mutilated by the blast.

The tunnel had caved in on him, in addition.

…

The thug who tried to hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.

…

Baghdadi and the losers who worked for him — and losers they are — they had no idea what they were getting into …

He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone. Baghdadi was vicious, and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.

…

A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated. He will never again harm another innocent man, woman, or child.

He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.