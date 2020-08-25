Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that a “group of Iranian scholars” has written a letter to the United Nations demanding an investigation of “systemic racism” in the United States.

The brutal Iranian regime made an identical effort to take political advantage of the shooting of George Floyd in June.

“The murder and harassment of black Americans is not an exceptional case, rather it stems from a social racist mentality according to which a small group enjoys a very high status, but the rest are not entitled to lowest degree of civil rights,” the new Iranian letter to the United Nations read.

“In the course of the establishment of the new American system, history bears testimony to widespread genocides and deterritorialization as well as systematic social discrimination against the real owner of America. Those who were considered a kind of ‘others or aliens,’ included the native Americans, black Americans, and somehow the entire nonwhite community, who are the referents of the discriminated communities,” the letter said.

“Regretfully, the exceptionalist mentality of a small, but powerful and rich, American group is the source of widespread oppressions, sanctions, and historical falsifications as well as trampling upon human rights and evaluation of human values based on wealth, ethnicity, geographical situation, and religion,” it continued.

The signatories called on U.S. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to create a “Committee for Investigating the Widespread Social Discrimination in the United States” and “insightfully utilize the global capacity to help end social discrimination and basically the racist mentality, particularly discrimination against black Americans.”

The Iranian regime made the same demands in June, couched in less academic verbiage. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and said the human rights bureaucracy of the U.N. should be “geared toward confrontation of such phenomena as racism,” a phenomena Tehran insisted does not exist in Iran.

“What we are bearing witness to in U.S. society today is the upshot of systematic racism and injustice that has existed and continues to exist across the pillars and structures of the U.S. political establishment,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on that occasion.

Similar efforts were made by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2014 after the death of Eric Garner in New York. Khamenei even labeled his social media posts with #BlackLivesMatter. The Shiite Muslim religious leader also invoked Jesus when condemning the police officers involved in Garner’s death.