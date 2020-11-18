Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday evening that he spoke to former Vice President Joe Biden by telephone to congratulate him on his reported victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Modi said he told Biden he is ready to work together on “shared priorities and concerns” such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and Indo-Pacific security.

Modi also congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and said her success is “a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community.”

Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

“Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President-elect Biden on his election, describing it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said of Modi’s phone call.

Modi previously offered congratulations to Biden and Harris for their “spectacular victory” in a tweet on November 7:

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Reuters noted on Wednesday that Modi developed close ties with President Donald Trump, culminating in huge joint rallies the two leaders held in Houston, Texas, and Gujarat, India. Common interests in checking Chinese expansionism brought India and the United States closer during Trump’s presidency.

Modi also has a history of cordial relations with Biden, including several official visits each paid to the other’s country during Biden’s term as vice president.

On the other hand, Biden condemned the controversial Indian citizenship law supported by Modi and his party before the U.S. election, saying the law was “inconsistent with the country’s long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy.” This led to speculation in American and international media that a Biden administration would press India on human rights issues, criticize Modi’s party for embracing Hindu nationalism, and question how India handles unrest in the disputed Kashmir region.