Ukraine Claims Russian ‘Occupiers’ Taken Prisoner

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday morning that Ukrainian forces captured two “Russian occupiers,” the first declared prisoners of war from the Russian invasion.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701. pic.twitter.com/UJzypYXWmm — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 24, 2022

The Defense Ministry announcement bolstered earlier claims by a group of Russian bloggers opposed to the Kremlin called the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), which posted the same photographs, crediting them to a press officer for the Ukrainian military.

According to CIT, the prisoners belong to a Russian unit whose “tanks were noticed in the Belgorod region in the last day before the offensive, and today on the outskirts of Kharkov.” At the time of this writing, there has been no independent confirmation that the photos are genuine, and no firm identification of the soldiers.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman who provided the photos of the prisoners, Oleg Nikolenko, claimed the Russian invaders are suffering casualties and losing tanks in battle with Ukraine’s defenders:

Enemy is suffering losses. Four Russian tanks have been burned on Kharkiv ring road. Russian troops are storming the border in Zhytomyr region. Enemy military equipment has crossed at Vilcha checkpoint. 🇺 military and border guards accepted battle. #RussiaInvadedUkraine — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) February 24, 2022

Army, border guards, national guard, police and other forces are keeping the defence of Ukraine and its people from Russian invasion. According @GeneralStaffUA, 7 planes and 2 helicopters of Russian air force have been downed in Ukraine today. #StopRussianAggression — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said the Russians are taking casualties against stubborn defense forces:

Latest update. No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions. No, the Ukrainian defense has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian military sources said American-made Javelin anti-tank missiles were used to destroy some Russian armored vehicles.

В районі Глухова військові застосували ПТРК «Javelin» та знешкодили колонну техніки РФ.

15 танків Т-72https://t.co/MiD9k8RbYH pic.twitter.com/rQ83FPX1bD — ЗС УКРАЇНИ (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 24, 2022

Reuters on Thursday morning cited “unclear” reports that Russian troops have been captured by the Ukrainians in “heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine.” Reuters’ sources in the Ukrainian military did not specify how many prisoners were taken.