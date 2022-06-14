United States Army Celebrates 247th Birthday and American Flag Day

The United States Army celebrated its 247th birthday on Tuesday, June 14th.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY #USArmy!!! On this day, we also celebrate #FlagDay, and to commemorate both of today’s events, here is a little background about the symbol of our nation that we affectionately call #OldGlory,” the U.S. Army’s official account tweeted.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY #USArmy!!! On this day, we also celebrate #FlagDay, and to commemorate both of today's events, here is a little background about the symbol of our nation that we affectionately call #OldGlory.#ArmyBDay | #FlagHistory pic.twitter.com/ywPJIgidQ6 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) June 14, 2022

Top Army leaders also recorded a birthday message celebrating U.S. soldiers.

America’s @USArmy celebrates its 247th Birthday today, and I could not be more proud of what our Soldiers have done in support of this great Nation. It is truly an honor to serve alongside you all. Happy Birthday United States Army! pic.twitter.com/IbwbzPlh2d — GEN James C. McConville (@ArmyChiefStaff) June 14, 2022

Army leaders also celebrated by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Members of Congress who are also serving in the U.S. Army celebrated the Army’s birthday as well.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a Green Beret colonel, tweeted: “Wishing a very happy 247th birthday to the @USArmy! It’s been the honor of my life to serve in the Army for the past 26 years. God bless our soldiers and #GoArmy!”

Wishing a very happy 247th birthday to the @USArmy! It’s been the honor of my life to serve in the Army for the past 26 years. God bless our soldiers and #GoArmy! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PbtwUDlErc — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) June 14, 2022

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a U.S. Army veteran, also tweeted “Happy birthday, @USARMY! Thank you to all of our brave men and women for living the Soldier’s Creed and selflessly serving the American people. I’m proud to call you family. Hooah!”

Happy birthday, @USARMY! Thank you to all of our brave men and women for living the Soldier’s Creed and selflessly serving the American people. I’m proud to call you family. Hooah! https://t.co/fStpd0FDv7 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2022

The U.S. Army is America’s oldest military service.

It was founded on June 14, 1775, just months after the Revolutionary War began on April 19, 1775.

It was first known as the “Continental Army,” established by the U.S. Congress.

On June 15, 1775, Congress voted to appoint George Washington as commander of the Continental forces.

When Congress declared independence on July 4, 1776, the Continental Army and the militia in the service of Congress became known collectively as the Army of the United States, instead of the Army of the United Colonies, according to a timeline posted on the Army’s website in celebration of its 247th birthday.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.