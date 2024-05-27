4 U.S. Army Ships Run Aground Near Floating Gaza Pier; ‘Boots on the Ground’

Israelis walk near a US Army vessel at that ran aground at a beach in the coastal city of
Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty
Joel B. Pollak

Four of the U.S. Army vessels supporting the “floating pier” in Gaza broke from their moorings Saturday and ran aground, with two of the four beaching themselves on the Israeli coast.

U.S. soldiers were forced to go ashore on the beach near Ashdod, in Israel, in an effort to free the vessels, which had faced bad weather and high seas.

Army aground (Oren Ziv / AFP via Getty)

Israelis look on as US soldiers stand a military vessel that ran aground at a beach in the coastal city of Ashdod on May 25, 2024. The US military said four of its vessels, supporting a temporary pier built to deliver aid to Gaza by sea, had run aground in heavy seas. (Photo by Oren Ziv / AFP) (Photo by OREN ZIV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Navy Times reported:

Four U.S. Army vessels supporting the maritime humanitarian aid mission in Gaza broke free from their moorings due to heavy sea states Saturday, U.S. Central Command said.

Two of the vessels are anchored on the beach near the floating pier off the Gaza coast, while the third and fourth vessels are beached on the Israeli coast near Ashkelon, a coastal city approximately eight miles north of the Gaza Strip.

No injuries have been reported and the U.S.-built pier remains fully functional, CENTCOM said, adding that no U.S. personnel will enter Gaza.

Video circulated online of efforts to free the vessels:

President Joe Biden promised in his State of the Union address that there would be no “boots on the ground” to support the pier.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.