Woke Defense Department Mistakenly Posts LGBT Pride Graphic for PTSD Awareness Month

The Department of Defense (DOD) is being roasted online for accidentally posting a rainbow LGBTQ pride graphic to recognize PTSD Awareness Month in an embarrassing social media gaffe.

The month of June has been designated as PTSD Awareness Month by the federal government since 2014, a year before it also became recognized as Pride Month, Fox News reported.

RELATED VIDEO — Yemeni Immigrant on Pride Flag on Government Buildings: “We Only Salute the American Flag”:

City of Hamtramck / YouTube

“June is PTSD Awareness Month and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD,” the department wrote on X.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. “You are not alone,” the post’s caption said.

It was the image attached to the post that was the problem.

Instead of posting a graphic in support of veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, the DOD posted an image of the “Progress Pride Flag” along with the phrase “Celebrate Pride Month 2024” to its 6.5 million followers.

The post was later deleted and replaced upon recognizing the mistake, but it was too late.

June is #PTSDAwarenessMonth and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Reach out and learn more at https://t.co/yDjUPnYI5u. You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/TS8UB817vs — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 1, 2024

“The internet is FOREVER,” one X user wrote alongside a screenshot of the original post.

“I’ve got PTSD from having LQBTQ propaganda shoved in my face for the same month,” said another commenter.

WATCH — PRIORITIES: San Francisco Police Raise, Salute Pride Flag amid Rampant Crime:

@SheriffSF / Twitter

Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense (DATSD) for Strategic Engagement Melanie Fonder Kaye’s, who still has the original pride post up on her page, was also reposted by the official DOD account.

“Yea, and this is why no one is joining the service. My dad [is] a veteran can’t even get his medicines on time from the VA and you concentrate on this,” another X user lamented.

“America doesn’t subscribe to your WOKE ideology, @DeptofDefense,” another commenter complained. “Shame!”