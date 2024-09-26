Mahmoud Abbas Demands U.N. Expel ‘Occupying Invaders’ Israel at General Assembly

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas demanded Israel be stripped of membership in the United Nations in his address to the 2024 General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

Abbas raged against Israel’s war against the Palestinian terrorist gang Hamas, denouncing it as a “full-scale war of genocide” by the “occupying usurpers” of Israel.

“Entire family names have been wiped out of the civil record,” he said. “More than one hundred families have been completely wiped out. Thousands have died because of the spread of disease, and shortages of medicine and water.”

Like other apologists for Palestinian terrorism at the UNGA, Abbas carefully avoided mentioning exactly why Israel is conducting a war against Hamas, or who started that war. He said nothing about the Israeli men, women, and children murdered, raped, and kidnapped on October 7.

Abbas did not mention Hamas at all, although he did vaguely object to the killing of civilians and say that anyone holding “women, children, and the elderly” as prisoners should release them.

Abbas portrayed himself as “the voice of reason” for calling on Israel to respond to the atrocities he couldn’t quite bring himself to mention by immediately implementing a “two-state solution.” He damned the Israelis for deciding they would rather fight the rapists and murders instead.

In a similar vein, Abbas condemned Israel for “launching a new war of aggression on the brotherly Lebanese people” – another “war of genocide” – without mentioning the terrorists of Hezbollah or their relentless attacks on Israeli civilians.

“Stop this crime. Stop it now. Stop killing children and women. Stop the genocide. Stop sending weapons to Israel. This madness cannot continue. The entire world is responsible for what is happening to our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” Abbas railed at the U.N. member states.

“If Israel thinks that it would get away from being held accountable and punished for these crimes, then it is delusional,” he said.

“The international community must immediately impose sanctions on Israel. The massacres, the crimes, the genocide that Israel has perpetrated against our people since its inception in 1948, to this very day, will not go unpunished. There is no statute of limitations,” he said.

“Israel, which refuses to implement United Nations resolutions, does not deserve to be a member of this international organization,” he said, vowing to “submit an application” to have Israel’s membership revoked.

Abbas railed against the U.S. government for “obstructing” three U.N. Security Council resolutions that would have imposed a ceasefire on Israel.

“The U.S., alone, stood and said no, the fighting is going to continue,” he said. “Added to that, it furnished Israel with the deadly weapons that it’s used to kill thousands of civilians, children and women.”