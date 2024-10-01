North Korea Accuses U.S. and Israel of ‘Genocide’ at U.N. General Assembly

Song Kim, North Korea’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that America’s “anti-DPRK nuclear war machine” has brought the Korean peninsula to the brink of war, and North Korea’s intimidating military has been able to “stave off the threat of aggression and keep the balance of power in the region.”

“DPRK” is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the tyrannical North Korean government’s preferred name for itself.

Kim delivered a lengthy accusation that America and its “puppet government” in Seoul are motivated by jealousy and irrational hatred of the peace-loving North Korean Communist regime, and would have long since triggered a cataclysmic war, if they were not frightened of North Korea’s amazing defensive capabilities.

The North Korean ambassador claimed that despite appearances, his regime has actually done a remarkable job of providing for its people and setting the stage for an economic miracle, which the United States and NATO are attempting to sabotage for ideological reasons.

Kim accused the U.S. and NATO of “stirring up military confrontation” by “deploying warships and aircraft in the hot spot regions of the Korean peninsula.”

He complained:

They blame us for ‘threatening’ them, and the peace and stability of the region and beyond, with nuclear weapons – but who had developed and used nuclear weapons against humanity for the first time in history? Who has introduced nuclear weapons into the Korean peninsula in the last century and posed a nuclear threat to the DPRK over the century?

“It is not that the DPRK’s possession of nuclear weapons makes the U.S. hostile to us,” he argued. “The truth is that the U.S. hostility and nuclear threat to the DPRK for over 70 years compelled us to make a historic decision to possess nuclear weapons.”

Kim insisted North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is purely defensive in nature and his regime has the “sovereign right” to “maintain powerful strength capable of defending national security interests and guaranteeing peaceful development.”

Kim said peace only exists on the Korean peninsula because of “our country’s powerful war deterrence,” which Pyongyang intends to increase even further “to maintain peace and security in the region and beyond.”

Kim claimed North Korea has little interest in the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, as it will “only deal with the state entity called the U.S., not the mere administration.”

Kim continued by accusing the U.S. of warmongering, allegedly a factor in “the indiscriminate massacre by Israeli authorities” that has “claimed more than forty thousand Palestinian civilian lives in the Gaza Strip, including many children and women, and thus exposed a nation to complete extinction.”

Like every other apologist for Palestinian terrorism at the U.N. General Assembly, Kim carefully avoided mentioning the Hamas atrocities of October 7. He railed against the United States for ostensibly protecting Israel from “censure and sanction” for the “horrible massacre” that Israel alone — in his view — has perpetrated.

Kim offered “deep condolences to the Palestinian victims of Israeli genocide” and gave “support and solidarity to the Syrian people in their struggle to regain the occupied Golan Heights.”

“As for the Ukrainian situation, dragged on for almost three years by the U.S. and Western countries, they are shifting the responsibility onto other countries, even though it was the result of ‘eastward expansion’ of NATO and provision of lethal equipment,” he said in a similar vein, echoing Russian propaganda about the reasons it invaded Ukraine.

“The reason behind the U.S.’s abusive invectives about the normal development of relations between other countries is, in fact, to vindicate its unprincipled political and military support to its ally and justify the forming of military alliances on a global scale,” he charged.

Kim concluded by demanding a revised international structure that would make “independence against imperialism” and “non-interference in internal affairs” its highest priorities.