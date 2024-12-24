Eleven Killed in Turkish Explosives Factory Blast

An explosion killed 11 people and wounded 7 more at an explosives factory in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday. Turkish officials said the cause of the blast is under investigation.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the seven wounded individuals were receiving treatment at local hospitals for “non-life threatening injuries.”

Early reports said there were 12 fatalities, but Yerlikaya said those reports were incorrect, and only 11 people were killed. The explosion was powerful enough to cause tremors in nearby towns and produce a highly visible fireball in the sky. Plant officials said one of the central production buildings collapsed after the explosion, and several other structures were damaged.

The explosives factory, located in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province, produces munitions and flares for both Turkish and international customers. This would seem to make it a potential target for terrorism or sabotage, but provincial governor Ismail Ustaoglu told state media that foul play has already been ruled out.

“The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage,” Ustaoglu insisted.

“I wish God’s mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our injured,” he added.

Local officials vaguely blamed “technical reasons” for the blast, without further explanation.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc nevertheless stated on social media that prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the explosion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the fatalities at the explosives factory.

“I pray to God to have mercy on my deceased brothers, offer my condolences to their families, and wish a speedy recovery to our injured. My condolences to Balıkesir and our nation,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s Daily Sabah noted that a previous explosion at the same factory in June 2014 injured six workers. The former production supervisor for the plant, Ali Ihsan Elmaci, said it was a “sensitive area” where many factors could cause an accidental explosion.

“It is said that a lightning strike occurred, but this is a section with tight security measures. There are seven or eight machines on the production line, and they work interdependently. When production starts, everyone begins working at the same time,” Elmaci said.

The Daily Sabah noted that Defense Minister Yasar Guler traveled to Balikesir to “receive updates from authorities and conduct an on-site inspection.”