Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has won the complete endorsement of the National Sheriff’s Association, and the organization is urging the Senate to confirm her to serve as Director of National Intelligence for the incoming Donald Trump administration.

In a letter issued to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Monday, the association’s president, Kieran Donahue, who is an Idaho sheriff, urged leaders to confirm Gabbard, the Daily Wire reported.

The letter reads in part:

Ms. Gabbard has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the critical disconnect between our intelligence agencies and local law enforcement in preparing for sophisticated and pervasive threats. The recent terror attack on New Orleans serves as a stark reminder of the need for seamless coordination. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, actionable leads provided by Sheriffs in Harris County, Texas, and Fulton County, Georgia, proved instrumental. These events, like the attacks of 9/11, underscore the urgent need for local law enforcement to have a seat at the table during strategic planning discussions. Ms. Gabbard has pledged to make this a priority. Ms. Gabbard’s unparalleled experience at the local, state, and federal levels of government, combined with her leadership as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, makes her uniquely qualified for this critical role. Her proven ability to lead and her deep understanding of national security threats have earned the confidence and respect of Sheriffs across the country.

Gabbard endorsed now President-elect Donald Trump for president in August. She said that during his first term in office he did not “start any new wars,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

Gabbard announced in October during a Trump rally that she was joining the Republican Party, and Trump later selected her to serve as his Director of National Intelligence.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said.

Donahue’s letter also said Gabbard’s “demonstrated commitment to bridging national intelligence and local law enforcement priorities positions her to make a significant impact.”

“We urge the Committee to confirm Ms. Gabbard’s nomination expeditiously. Her leadership will strengthen partnerships, rebuild trust, and ensure the security of communities across the country,” he concluded.