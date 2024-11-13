Trump Selects Tulsi Gabbard to Serve as Director of National Intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday he has selected former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI) to serve as his Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

In a press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team, Trump praised Gabbard as having “fought” for the United States and for the “freedoms of all Americans.”

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans,” Trump said in his statement. “As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties – She is now a proud Republican!”

Trump added that Gabbard would “bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career” to the intelligence community and would champion the American people’s constitutional rights.

“Tulsi will make us all proud!” Trump added.

The press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team went on to highlight Gabbard’s time serving in the National Guard, including several deployments to the Middle East.

Gabbard previously ran as a Democratic candidate for president in the 2020 presidential election. During a Democratic primary debate, Gabbard criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been serving as a California senator at the time, over her record as the attorney general of the state and for having jailed thousands of people over marijuana.

The former Democratic Congresswoman, who has been critical of the Democratic Party, announced in August that she was endorsing Trump for president. In her endorsement of Trump, Gabbard highlighted how Trump “didn’t start any new years,” and had taken “action to de-escalate and prevent wars” during his first term as president.

After announcing in 2022 that she was leaving the Democratic Party, Gabbard announced in October 2024, that she was joining the Republican Party, which she described as being the “party of the people.”